Western Union’s (WU) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WU. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

WU traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.86. 3,516,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850,886. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26. Western Union has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 67,876 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after acquiring an additional 370,987 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

