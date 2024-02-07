WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WRK. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of WestRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.43.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $38.37 on Friday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $43.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average of $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Norges Bank bought a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $194,739,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in WestRock by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,073 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth $61,378,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth $59,428,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

