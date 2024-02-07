WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $2.87 on Monday. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. The firm had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter.
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
