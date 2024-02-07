WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $2.87 on Monday. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. The firm had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WidePoint Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYY. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in WidePoint during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. 10.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.