Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.40-17.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $16.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.97 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.400-17.000 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.31. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $272.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $261.71.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $276,426,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,241,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 953,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,512,000 after buying an additional 170,805 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,367,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,230,000 after buying an additional 147,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

