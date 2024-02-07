Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.40-17.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $16.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.97 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.400-17.000 EPS.
Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WTW traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.31. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $272.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $261.71.
Read Our Latest Research Report on WTW
Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $276,426,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,241,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 953,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,512,000 after buying an additional 170,805 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,367,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,230,000 after buying an additional 147,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.
Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Willis Towers Watson Public
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Mullen Automotive stock gains traction, can it reverse course?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Qualcomm extends Apple, Samsung deals, stock up on AI growth
Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.