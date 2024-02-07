Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) PT Raised to $300.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.29.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW traded up $2.10 on Wednesday, hitting $270.55. The stock had a trading volume of 167,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,483. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $272.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,811.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,217,000 after buying an additional 1,442,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $276,426,000. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,555,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,072,000 after buying an additional 653,300 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,410,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,477,000 after buying an additional 445,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $87,241,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.