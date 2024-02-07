Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Sets New 52-Week High at $296.06

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $296.06 and last traded at $294.46, with a volume of 60992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.48.

Several analysts have commented on WING shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wingstop from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Wingstop from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 323.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

