WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

WVS Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WVFC opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. WVS Financial has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $14.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.27.

About WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

