WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.
WVS Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:WVFC opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. WVS Financial has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $14.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.27.
About WVS Financial
