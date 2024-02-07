XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.37

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and traded as high as $5.50. XBiotech shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 27,680 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XBiotech in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get XBiotech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on XBiotech

XBiotech Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XBiotech

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBIT. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in XBiotech by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in XBiotech by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 19,140 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 51,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XBiotech

(Get Free Report)

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.