XPO (NYSE:XPO) Shares Gap Up to $98.05

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $98.05, but opened at $107.88. XPO shares last traded at $111.72, with a volume of 440,890 shares traded.

XPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on XPO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on XPO from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of XPO from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.33 and a 200 day moving average of $78.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in XPO by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in XPO by 165.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in XPO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

