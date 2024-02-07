Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.21

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01). Xtract Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01), with a volume of 585,301 shares.

Xtract Resources Trading Down 4.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £8.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.21.

Xtract Resources Company Profile

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique; the Bushranger copper-gold project that comprises four exploration licenses totaling 501km2 and located in eastern central New South Wales, Australia; the Eureka copper-gold project comprising 345 hectares located in west of the Zambian Copperbelt district; and the Kalengwa copper project located in the North-western province of Zambia.

