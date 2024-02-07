Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Xylem has raised its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Xylem has a payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Xylem to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $120.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.77. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Xylem has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $121.72.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Xylem by 399.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,083 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $197,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 53.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XYL. Oppenheimer raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

