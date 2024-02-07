Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.000-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.4 billion-$8.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.4 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Xylem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.20.

Get Xylem alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Xylem

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $119.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $119.94.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.10%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Xylem by 248.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 178.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 2,105.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.