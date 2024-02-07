YouGov (LON:YOU) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,240.00

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,240 ($15.54) and last traded at GBX 1,210 ($15.17), with a volume of 300421 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,220 ($15.29).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.92) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get YouGov alerts:

View Our Latest Report on YOU

YouGov Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,903.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,122.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 980.90.

In other news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,120 ($14.04), for a total transaction of £114,240 ($143,211.73). 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YouGov Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.