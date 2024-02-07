Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Issues Earnings Results

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.15), RTT News reports. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE YUM opened at $127.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.74.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Yum! Brands

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,275 shares of company stock worth $1,455,862 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.