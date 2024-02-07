Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Yum China Stock Performance

YUMC traded up $3.63 on Wednesday, reaching $41.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,609,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,454. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average is $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.42. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

Get Yum China alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Wat purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum China

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Yum China by 41.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.