Zacks Research Comments on The Middleby Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Middleby in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Middleby’s FY2024 earnings at $9.79 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MIDD. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.25.

MIDD stock opened at $141.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.56. Middleby has a 1 year low of $109.59 and a 1 year high of $158.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Middleby had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $980.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Middleby during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 34.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Middleby by 29.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

