Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down to $21.61

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.61, but opened at $20.40. Zai Lab shares last traded at $20.26, with a volume of 196,514 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZLAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

Zai Lab Stock Down 6.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.23. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 31.19% and a negative net margin of 114.22%. The company had revenue of $69.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Rafael Amado sold 19,363 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $509,246.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,637 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $595,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Smiley bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $613,757.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. 43.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

