Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,205,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $135,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.47.

NYSE ZBH opened at $127.60 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.88 and a 200-day moving average of $117.70. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

