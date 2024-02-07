Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 181.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zscaler by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ZS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.51.

Zscaler Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $8.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.09. 1,142,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,096. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $246.38.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,477,444.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,028,990.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,332 shares of company stock valued at $31,166,722 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

