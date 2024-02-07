Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $356.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE ZWS traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,143. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.75. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

In related news, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,043,689.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at $952,238. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZWS. KeyCorp cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

