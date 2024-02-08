10,112 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 460.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,559,000 after purchasing an additional 555,375 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 591,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 85,981 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 38,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,753,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,650,000 after buying an additional 709,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 120.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 580,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,215,000 after buying an additional 317,481 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

