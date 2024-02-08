10,324 Shares in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH) Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF stock opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average is $30.41. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.13.

The Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (FLJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in Japan. The fund is currency hedged for USD-based investors. FLJH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

