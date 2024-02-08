1,160 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Bought by Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 40.4% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.4 %

GD stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $267.93. 147,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,196. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $270.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

