132,048 Shares in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. bought a new position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 117.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 29.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Stock Down 0.8 %

CNHI stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 746,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,541,645. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.07.

CNH Industrial Company Profile



CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

