13,699 Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Acquired by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co owned approximately 0.12% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLTR. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 323.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLTR traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $87.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,329. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $80.99 and a 1-year high of $96.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.20 and its 200-day moving average is $87.87.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Profile

