14,026 Shares in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAT. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAT opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.00. The company has a market cap of $796.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $53.43.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

