15,379 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. Piper Sandler lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. HSBC downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.26.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.94. 1,034,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.29. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $345.80.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

