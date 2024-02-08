2,888 Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 88.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $75.26 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.08.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.