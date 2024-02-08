3,311 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Purchased by Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.22. 2,129,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,008. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.99. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $105.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.16%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.