3,591 Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Bought by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,643,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,605,440,000 after buying an additional 258,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,907,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,170,000 after acquiring an additional 279,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,823,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,658,000 after purchasing an additional 203,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,791 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.73.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCI traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.14. The company had a trading volume of 746,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,028. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $145.14. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

