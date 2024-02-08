399 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Purchased by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 399 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Intuit by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded up $8.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $652.15. The stock had a trading volume of 240,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,662. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $384.05 and a 12 month high of $654.02. The company has a market capitalization of $182.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.29, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $612.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $553.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

