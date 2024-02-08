42-coin Price Tops $15,090.14 on Top Exchanges (42)

42-coin (42) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 8th. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for about $15,090.14 or 0.33270016 BTC on exchanges. 42-coin has a market cap of $633,785.03 and approximately $3,001.63 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 42-coin has traded 49.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.25 or 0.00152439 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00014064 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008985 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About 42-coin

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

42-coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

