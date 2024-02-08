4,398 Shares in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Acquired by Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

FIW stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.87. The stock had a trading volume of 11,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,493. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $95.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

