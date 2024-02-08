50,346 Shares in Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Genelux by 250.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Genelux during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Genelux by 2,105.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director John Thomas sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $120,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 463,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,201,094.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Thomas sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $120,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 463,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,201,094.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yong Yu sold 36,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $436,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,539.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Genelux Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of GNLX stock opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84. Genelux Co. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $40.98.
Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts forecast that Genelux Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.
Genelux Company Profile
Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.
