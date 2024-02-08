538 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $385.57. The company had a trading volume of 267,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,730. The firm has a market cap of $108.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $386.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.79.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

