9,161 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Purchased by Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

PJUL stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $37.10. 1,249,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

