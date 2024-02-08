A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

A10 Networks has a payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks Stock Performance

A10 Networks stock opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. A10 Networks has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $958.63 million, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their price target on A10 Networks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Report on A10 Networks

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $62,430.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,920.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $123,590.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,560.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $62,430.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,920.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,102 shares of company stock worth $1,297,145 in the last ninety days. 5.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 44.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.