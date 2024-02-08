Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$18.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$17.00. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Acadian Timber’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Acadian Timber Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ADN traded up C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.80. 9,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,533. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.96. The firm has a market cap of C$288.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Acadian Timber has a 52 week low of C$15.40 and a 52 week high of C$18.69.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$23.82 million for the quarter. Acadian Timber had a net margin of 42.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Acadian Timber will post 0.7701095 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

