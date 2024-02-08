AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) rose 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.48. Approximately 78,574 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 789,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AHCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.64.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AHCO

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $804.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.60 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AdaptHealth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 13,607,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,026 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 233.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 3,051,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,139,000 after buying an additional 2,135,721 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,550,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,463,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,426,000 after buying an additional 1,129,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

(Get Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.