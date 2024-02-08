Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Trading 8.5% Higher

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) rose 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 848,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,997,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 133.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.47%. The business had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 147,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 56.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 336,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.
