adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
adidas Price Performance
Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $94.61 on Monday. adidas has a 1-year low of $71.37 and a 1-year high of $109.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.13 and its 200 day moving average is $95.86. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. adidas had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Research analysts predict that adidas will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On adidas
About adidas
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.
