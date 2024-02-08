adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

adidas Price Performance

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $94.61 on Monday. adidas has a 1-year low of $71.37 and a 1-year high of $109.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.13 and its 200 day moving average is $95.86. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. adidas had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Research analysts predict that adidas will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On adidas

About adidas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in adidas by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter worth about $1,405,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 4.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.