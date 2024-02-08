Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Increased by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 2.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $170.64. The stock had a trading volume of 29,843,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,311,719. The company has a market cap of $273.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.63. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.92 and a 1-year high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 238,293 shares of company stock valued at $37,275,520. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.