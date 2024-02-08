Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$13.00 target price on Advantage Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.18.

AAV opened at C$9.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.26. The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.56. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.79 and a 1 year high of C$10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

