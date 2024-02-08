Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Trading Down 3.5% on Insider Selling

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.5% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $19.86 and last traded at $19.86. 1,107 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 87,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

Specifically, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 9,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $142,324.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at $19,584.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 12,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $203,276.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at $20,965.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 9,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $142,324.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,584.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,917 shares of company stock worth $867,601. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $575.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 14.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 75,535 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 33.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 25.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 22,446 shares during the period.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

