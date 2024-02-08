AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 56,062 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $124.35 on Friday. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $83.55 and a 52 week high of $143.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 0.41.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.35. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.91 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

