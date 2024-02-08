Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.03-$5.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 0.1 %

AMG stock opened at $154.31 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $120.22 and a 52-week high of $170.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.83. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. The company had revenue of $502.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.28 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Affiliated Managers Group

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.