AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.40 billion. AGCO also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.150-13.150 EPS.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $117.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AGCO has a 12-month low of $109.81 and a 12-month high of $145.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.48.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGCO will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGCO. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.40.

Read Our Latest Report on AGCO

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 26.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,949,000 after purchasing an additional 17,588 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 42.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 23,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 9.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.