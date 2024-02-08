AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Gap Up to $120.93

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $120.93, but opened at $130.08. AGCO shares last traded at $127.96, with a volume of 365,730 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGCO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

AGCO Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,016,000 after purchasing an additional 43,773 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 24.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,042,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,852,000 after purchasing an additional 601,877 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 563.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 11,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its position in AGCO by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

