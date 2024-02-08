AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Senior Officer Sells C$1,027,194.00 in Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 132,200 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.77, for a total value of C$1,027,194.00.
Kevin Andrew Mccreadie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 5th, Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 9,600 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total transaction of C$73,440.00.
AGF Management Stock Performance
Shares of AGF.B stock opened at C$7.79 on Thursday. AGF Management Limited has a one year low of C$6.30 and a one year high of C$9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$497.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AGF Management Company Profile
AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.
