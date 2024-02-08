AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Senior Officer Sells C$1,027,194.00 in Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 132,200 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.77, for a total value of C$1,027,194.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 9,600 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total transaction of C$73,440.00.

Shares of AGF.B stock opened at C$7.79 on Thursday. AGF Management Limited has a one year low of C$6.30 and a one year high of C$9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$497.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$9.25 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGF Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.20.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

