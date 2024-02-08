Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Receives $24.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $18.63. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $943.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.89.
Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $523.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.70 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 10.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.
